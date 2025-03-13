Exposed: Billionaire Egg Baron Pays Contract Farmers Just 26 Cents Per Dozen

Egg prices have been dominating the news as consumers lament $10 price tags and purchase restrictions—but how are the farmers who produce the eggs under contract with the largest corporations getting along?

Not well. As we suspected, the largest egg corporations’ increased profits are not making their way to the farmers doing all the work—in fact, they’ve received a raise of just a penny per dozen in more than a decade.

While avian flu has been cited as the primary driver of skyrocketing egg prices since 2022, our research found its actual impact on overall production has been minimal. Instead, dominant egg corporations—particularly Cal-Maine Foods—have leveraged the crisis to raise prices, amass egregious profits, and consolidate market power. Cal-Maine has made more money in a single quarter during the avian flu than they used to make in an entire year. It’s alarming enough that the Department of Justice is launching a probe into egg pricing on the heels of Farm Action’s investigation and letter to federal enforcers about this scheme.

But where is all of this money going? We’ve long suspected that it’s not finding its way back into farmers’ pockets, but now we can confirm it thanks to newly obtained documentation from one of Cal-Maine’s contract farming families.